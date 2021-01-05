KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 5, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda: a discussion about Trust Dollars. There will be a Landfill Update, information about CARES ACT funding and Board Appointments.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are operating with 50% of the workforce. Many offices remain closed to the public for walk in business. You should contact program staff via phone or email to see if you need to make an appointment. https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/closure-contacts.pdf

Warm Springs Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities like grocery shopping, going to work, attending medical appointments, or picking up medicine

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy they are doing Comprehensive Distance Learning this week. It’s expected that some students will return to Limited In Person Instruction next week in the afternoons. Teachers will share that information with students as soon as anything is decided.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: a Turkey Club with potato salad and fresh fruit.

Warm Springs Community Wellness is doing a fitness – nutrition BINGO challenge starting next Monday. Every day a BINGO number will be drawn and participants will need to do the challenge selected. You can find the BINGO card of challenges at KWSO dot org in our Events and Opportunities Tab. The Challenge will run through Mid-February. Contact Jennifer Robbins to let her know you want to participate.

The Bible Man is asking local residents to watch for a free lesson in the mail about Chief Joseph. If you would like more information, you can call him at 541-546-6359.

The Museum at Warm Springs Youth Art Exhibit is encouraging youth to create artwork to enter in the show. They have had to postpone their giveaway of art supplies and the deadline for entry and the show dates are not yet confirmed. However they do encourage kids to get working on their art in all mediums. Contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum.

KWSO is public media owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.