KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 6, 2021

Federal charges have been brought against Mark Poor Bear who was involved in a shooting in Greeley Heights early on December 16th. According to a PRESS RELEASE from Warm Springs Tribal Police – their detectives conducted an investigation into the shooting, with the assistance from the FBI and US Attorney’s office. Poor Bear has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently in custody.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had been received by the end of last week with 290 doses administered. The remaining 110 doses were scheduled to be given yesterday and today (1/5/21 & 1/6/21).

Gov. Kate Brown has set a goal of 12,000 vaccinations per day within the next two weeks. Health authority officials said Tuesday if they expand the number of administration sites and adjust prioritization requirements, then they are confident they will reach that goal. The first phase of vaccination prioritization focused on health care workers and residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Effective this week, Oregon Health Authority will expand vaccinations to hospice programs, mobile crisis care, outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups, in-home care services, non-emergency medical transport, health care providers in other outpatient settings, and public health workers.

Portland’s urban Native population includes members of more than 380 federally recognized tribes. According to Indian Country Today – the city is planning to adopt a formal land acknowledgment along with several other new initiatives that have been approved. Portland has declared the second Monday in October as indigenous People’s Day. The City has created a Tribal Relations Office, started an annual summit of Tribal anD City leaders and offered cultural training for city staff. https://indiancountrytoday.com/news/portland-paves-new-path-toward-inclusion-WvzDRk0BYk-MNlkQW1-hXg

The Grammys are postponed. The Recording Academy says it will delay the Grammy Awards from Jan. 31 until March because of a surge in coronavirus infections. The ceremony will be staged at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. That means a wait for the Black Lodge Singers who have earned their eighth nomination for a GRAMMY award. The group was nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album for My Relatives on Canyon Records.

More winter weather is coming to the Oregon Cascades tonight into tomorrow. Locally we will have rain and windy conditions but higher elevations will see snow. The snow level is expected above 4500 feet with snow accumulations of 5-10 inches. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the East Slopes of the Cascades.