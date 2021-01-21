KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/21/21

There were 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported for Warm Springs in today’s (1/21/21) Community COVID-19 Report. That’s from 39 tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center yesterday (1/20/21).
So far this week there have been 6 positive tests for COVID-19.
- 740 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
- 7397 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 75 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 71 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
There are currently 43 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 45 close contacts being monitored by Public Health staff.
