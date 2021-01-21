KWSO News for Thu., Jan. 21, 2021

Vaccinations at the Health & Wellness Center are working through priority groups this week and expect to move to 65 and over plus 55 and over with comorbidities soon. 100 new doses of the Moderna Vaccine are being administered this week. Second doses have begun to be given to Health Care Workers and First Responders who got the first shot at the end of December. The Moderna vaccination is given in two doses – 28 days apart. The vaccination is considered completed about a week after the second dose.

Until everyone is fully vaccinated and the spread of COVID-19 slows – it’s imperative that everyone continue to take all safety precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That includes wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet, not gathering in groups from outside your household and staying home as much as possible.

St. Charles Health System has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the St. Charles Redmond hospital campus to Deschutes County and the state of Oregon. An outbreak is defined as a cluster of cases that are related. As of Wednesday, 31 caregivers had tested positive for COVID-19, and their cases are being investigated in collaboration with Deschutes County Health Services and the Oregon Health Authority. In addition to existing COVID-19 precautions, the Redmond hospital has put in place additional new safety measures including the testing of all hospital-based caregivers.

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of 58 year old Tina Spino of Warm Springs. She was reported missing in August last year. If you have any information regarding her disappearance or her current location, contact Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 or you can call the anonymous tip line at 541-553-2202.

Yesterday’s inauguration “virtual parade” included Native representation. Indian Country Today offered a recap https://indiancountrytoday.com/news/parade-across-america-has-indigenous-touch-Pbh7wXiwz0-b3-sQTnGuIw

The Portland Trail Blazers’ Wednesday game against the Memphis Grizzlies was postponed due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, according to the National Basketball Association. The NBA said that because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies’ organization, the team did not have the “league-required eight available players” to proceed with the regularly scheduled game at the Moda Center. Wednesday’s postponed matchup between the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers is going to be re-scheduled for the second half of the season. Wednesday’s game was scheduled to be the first of a two-game series between the Grizzlies and Blazers. As of now, Friday’s game between the two sides is still on the docket. It is unclear if Memphis will have the adequate amount of players available for Friday’s contest. The Blazers are set to face the Knicks on Sunday. The Blazers are currently in the middle of a seven-game homestand.