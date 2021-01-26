KWSO COVID-19 Update 1/26/21

There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 from 65 tests conducted on Monday (1/25/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

Today’s (1/26/21) COVID-19 Community Update reports 22 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Tribal and HIS staff and 43 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

751 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7571 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

74 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

VACCINATIONS

600 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

70 more doses are scheduled for today (1/26/20)

211 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given

This week Vaccination Priority moves to Phase 1C.

Call the Health and Wellness Center if you are in any of these priority categories and they can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

Phase 1A

HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS: People that are providing health care services or direct care services to high-risk groups. These people are at Very High risk for COVID exposure and transmission in their daily work or living environment

All WSH&WC Staff – IHS and Tribal

CTWS Essential Frontline (EMS, Senior Program, Behavioral Health, CPS, Shelter staff)

High Lookee Staff & Residents

In-home caregivers

Phase 1B

EXTREME RISK INDIVIDUALS:

THOSE AT HIGHEST RISK FOR DEATH RELATED TO COVID – Elders age 75 and older

ESSENTIAL WORKERS PROVIDING CRITICAL SERVICES: People necessary to maintain community safety and provide essential services. These employees have high exposure and transmission risk in their work and provide critical need services for Warm Springs.

CTWS Essential Admin & Field Workers such as Police, Road maintenance, utilities, housing, credit

Stores, Gas Stations

Post Office, Food Vendors

Veterans 65 & older (Prioritized by CTWS Tribal Council)

Traditional and Culture Keepers (as identified by CTWS Tribal Council)

Phase 1C

HIGH RISK INDIVIDUALS: People at higher risk for severe disease complication, hospitalization and death.

Elders age 65 and older

Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as Diabetes Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease Organ transplants



Continuing with:

Veterans (Prioritized by CTWS Tribal Council)

Traditional and Culture Keepers (as identified by CTWS Tribal Council)

