KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 27, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available to elders 65 and older plus individuals 55 and older with health risks. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to make an appointment for a shot.

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

And Stay home

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. Most offices have doorbells you can ring for assistance. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

Due to equipment failure at the Water Treatment Plant, Agency Water System Users are asked to conserve water until repairs are completed. Contingency plans are still being made for breaks in water lines near the Warm Springs River that have left the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets without water. Temporary showers are set up at the Village. Due to a loss of water pressure on January 17th – the Wolfe Point area remains on a Boil Water Notice.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew with a dinner roll and fruit.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the location of 58 year old Tina Spino of Warm Springs. She was reported missing in August last year. If you have any information regarding her disappearance or her current location, contact Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 or you can call the anonymous tip line at 541-553-2202.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are offering “Beginners Yoga Virtual Class” on Thursdays in the noon hour via Zoom. For more information contact jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors is seeking individuals to serve on the Superintendent Interview Observer Panel to observe the preliminary interviews of candidates for superintendent. They are hoping to identify 12 community members who represent a balance of viewpoints and interests. If interested – you can apply ONLINE. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 8th.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509-J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.