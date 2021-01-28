KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/28/21

There was 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday (1/27/21) from 46 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/26/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.
The COVID-19 Community Update reported 22 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Tribal and IHS staff and 43 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
752 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
- 7617 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 74 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
VACCINATIONS
670 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.
- 30 more doses scheduled for Wednesday (1/27/20)
- 211 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 60 scheduled for Wednesday (1/27/20)
This week Phase 1C
HIGH RISK INDIVIDUALS:
People at higher risk for severe disease complication, hospitalization and death.
- Elders age 65 and older
- Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as
- Diabetes
- Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease
- Organ transplants
Continuing with CTWS Tribal Council priorities for:
- Veterans
- Traditional and Culture Keepers
It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated and in the meantime – we all must continue to do the things that absolutely prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Wear a face mask or covering
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others
- Wash your hands and or sanitize them especially coming & going from stores or work
- Avoid groups of people who don’t live with you
- Continue to stay home as much as possible
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
