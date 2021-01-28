KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/28/21

There was 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday (1/27/21) from 46 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/26/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

The COVID-19 Community Update reported 22 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Tribal and IHS staff and 43 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

752 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7617 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

74 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

VACCINATIONS

670 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

30 more doses scheduled for Wednesday (1/27/20)

211 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 60 scheduled for Wednesday (1/27/20)

This week Phase 1C

HIGH RISK INDIVIDUALS:

People at higher risk for severe disease complication, hospitalization and death.

Elders age 65 and older

Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as Diabetes Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease Organ transplants



Continuing with CTWS Tribal Council priorities for:

Veterans

Traditional and Culture Keepers

—

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated and in the meantime – we all must continue to do the things that absolutely prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a face mask or covering

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands and or sanitize them especially coming & going from stores or work

Avoid groups of people who don’t live with you

Continue to stay home as much as possible

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION