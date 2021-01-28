Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/28/21

Posted on by sue.matters
28
Jan

There was 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday (1/27/21) from 46 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/26/21) at  the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

The COVID-19 Community Update reported 22 people with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Tribal and IHS staff and 43 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

752 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

  • 7617 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 74 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

VACCINATIONS

670 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

  • 30 more doses scheduled for Wednesday (1/27/20)
  • 211 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 60 scheduled for Wednesday (1/27/20)

This week Phase 1C

HIGH RISK INDIVIDUALS:

People at higher risk for severe disease complication, hospitalization and death.

  • Elders age 65 and older
  • Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as
    • Diabetes
    • Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease
    • Organ transplants

Continuing with CTWS Tribal Council priorities for:

  • Veterans
  • Traditional and Culture Keepers

 

 

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated and in the meantime – we all must continue to do the things that absolutely prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • Wear a face mask or covering
  • Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others
  • Wash your hands and or sanitize them especially coming & going from stores or work
  • Avoid groups of people who don’t live with you
  • Continue to stay home as much as possible

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

sue.matters