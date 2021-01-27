KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 27, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine is now available to elders 65 and older plus individuals 55 and older with health risks. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center to make an appointment for a shot.

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated so it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a face mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands or use sanitizer when going in or coming out of a store or work

Avoid groups of people who you do not live with

The Branch of Public Utilities Water and Wastewater Department reports that they are working toward identifying the location and nature of a water main leak that has affected the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets. Water Tanks are being filled at Kah-Nee-Ta as they continue to investigate the issue. Pressure was lost in the system on Sunday January 17th. A boil water order remains in effect for Kah-nee-Ta and Wolfe Point Residences. Please be aware additional outages may occur.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are offering “Beginners Yoga Virtual Class” on Thursdays in the noon hour via Zoom. For more information contact JILLISA dot SUPPAH at WS Tribes dot ORG

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free)

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

The 2021 Lincoln’s Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Powwow Committee looks forward to getting back on track next year.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

Winter Tribal Fisheries have been announced for the Columbia River. A Commercial Gillnet Fishery in the John Day and The Dalles Pools only will be February 1st thru the 6th. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery will be February 1st through March 19th. For the latest Fishing Information you can call the fish hotline at 541-553-2000. For Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission Text Alerts – text CRITFC to 555-888.

The 2021 Lincoln's Powwow at the Simnasho Longhouse has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The weekend of February 12th, 13th and 14th – KWSO will air archival recordings from past years powwows, Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon.

