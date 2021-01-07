KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/7/21

There were 5 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs according to today’s (1/7/21) Community COVID-19 report. That’s from 58 tests conducted on Wednesday (1/6/21).

This week there have been a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation.

There are currently 31 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 17 close contacts being monitored by public health.

691 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Warm Springs since testing began

6885 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

71 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

68 people have been discharged from the hospital

18 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

All 400 doses of the Moderna Vaccine received in Warm Springs, have been administered at the Health and Wellness Center. Shots have been given to health care workers, first responders. folks at High Lookee Lodge. The current focus is to vaccinate individuals 75 years of age and older plus public facing essential staff in the community at markets, stores, casino, etc.

More doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected next week. Once received, they will continue the current focus for vaccinations. Once that phase is completed, they will give shots to people 65 and older and 55-64 year olds with risk factors.

The Health & Wellness Center is reaching out individuals who can come in for a shot. If you do want a shot but are not part of the initial focus – you can call 541-553-1196 and ask to be put on the list for a vaccination. If a dose is available at the end of the day – you may be contacted to come in.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart. The vaccination is completed shortly after the second shot.

