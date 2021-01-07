KWSO News for Thu., Jan. 7, 2021

The last of the 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received by the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center was administered yesterday. No additional shipments are expected this week although more vaccine should be delivered next week. Shots were initially given to health care workers and first responders along with residents of High Lookee Lodge. Currently the focus is on elders 75 and older along with essential workers who interact daily with large numbers of the public. The next phase of vaccinations will be for elders 65 and older. That phase has not yet begun as the Health & Wellness Center waits for additional vaccine to arrive sometime next week.

Madras Police yesterday sent out an alert at 12:44 saying NE Oak Street between 12th and 16th streets was closed for a Law Enforcement Investigation. According to KTVZ the there was an officer-involved shooting incident near St. Charles Madras. Jordan Abbe, 30, of Madras was treated at St. Charles Madras, then arrested and jailed on charges of second-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer, attempt to elude police, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving. Oregon State Police took the lead in the investigation.

US Highway 26 between Madras and Prineville was closed for a time yesterday afternoon due to police activity. Crook County Sheriff Officers responded to a report of a trespass in progress. Upon arrival they found 35 year old Johnathan Sharp of Prineville had been shot by his father 77 year old Pete Sharp of Prineville. The injured Sharp was treated by medics, sent to St Charles Prineville then later flown to St Charles Bend. The elder Sharp was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder

State Police in Oregon declared an unlawful assembly and at least one person was arrested at the state Capitol Wednesday afternoon as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered. Police in riot gear were trying to get people – many of whom were armed – to leave. “OSP has declared this event an unlawful assembly. You must disperse,” State Police said via Twitter. The pro-Trump crowd was touting repeated unfounded allegations of election fraud and it came the same day pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said one person had been arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.