Water Treatment Plant UPDATE

UPDATE Thu., Jan. 21, 2021 1:31pm

The Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant lost power earlier today and partial operations have now resumed. However equipment replacement will not be immediate and so Agency Water System users are asked to conserve water and limit water usage.

A boil water notice remains in place for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point.

Thu., Jan. 21, 2021 11:08am

The Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant has lost power.

They are working on identifying the issue with an electrician and hopefully will be able to conduct repairs to bring power back and have the water plant operational again today.

Water tank levels in the system are at various levels – so everyone should be prepared for loss of water, just in case repairs take more time.

Public Utilities Water and Waste Water Department is continuing to make a contingency plan for the 2 water main breaks at the Warm Springs Water that caused loss of water pressure for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets and Wolfe Point on Sunday. A boil water notice remains in place for those locations.