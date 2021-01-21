KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 22, 2021

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. This is for Seniors 60 years and older. On the menu today is: Chili beans with corn bread and fruit.

The Museum at Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit deadline for entry is Friday January 22nd. All types of artwork will be accepted and family projects are also being encouraged.

Employee Fitness BINGO continues as a way to keep people healthy and fit. This socially distanced health challenge is coordinated by the Tribe’s Wellness Program. Each bingo square has a suggested activity to encourage physical activity or healthy eating. An example is: Do 20 crunches. If you want to get in on the BINGO health challenge, email jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are staffed with 50% of employees and remain closed for anyone without an appointment so please call ahead if you have business to do. COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

The Warm Springs Tribes Finance branch is currently working on processing 1099 tax forms for 2020. They should be out by February 1st. If you received a CARES Small Business grant from the tribe, you will be issued a 1099-MISC tax form. The CARES Act Emergency and Disaster Relief program and CARES Education Assistance programs qualify for tax exempt treatment under the Tribes General Welfare Ordinance, so you will not receive a 1099 for payments issued under those programs. W-2 Forms were sent out last Friday, January 15th.

The Papalaxsimisha Program is conducting a survey for the community to give input into what kinds of virtual programming you are interested in. The survey is for adults and youth – so please follow the LINK on today’s community calendar to complete the survey and ask others to do the same.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit, fresh produce, can veggies and can fruit, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details. They have a facebook page to help keep folks in the loop on Facebook search “W S Commods” (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

For news and useful information with a local lens – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.