KWSO special programming for cancelled Powwow

12
Feb

Listen to KWSO this week for the sounds of the Simnasho Longhouse from past years Lincolns Powwow Celebrations from the KWSO Archives.

Friday 2/12/21 from 7-10pm its 2010 recordings.  From 10-midnight we offer up a mix of different drums from different years.

Saturday 2/13/21 at 1pm is the 20th annual powwow from 1997.  At 2pm we go back to 1993.  Enjoy a mix of years and drums from 3-7pm.  At 7 – hear more recordings from 1997 followed by 2 hours from 1999.  We share a drum mix from assorted years from 10pm – midnight.

Sunday 2/14/21 Grand Entry is at 2pm with Lincolns Powwow 2004 followed by an hour of the 2005 event.  A drum mix from different years is from 4-6pm and at 6pm – we offer an archival mix of old powwow music.

