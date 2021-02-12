KWSO special programming for cancelled Powwow

Listen to KWSO this week for the sounds of the Simnasho Longhouse from past years Lincolns Powwow Celebrations from the KWSO Archives.

Friday 2/12/21 from 7-10pm its 2010 recordings. From 10-midnight we offer up a mix of different drums from different years.

Saturday 2/13/21 at 1pm is the 20th annual powwow from 1997. At 2pm we go back to 1993. Enjoy a mix of years and drums from 3-7pm. At 7 – hear more recordings from 1997 followed by 2 hours from 1999. We share a drum mix from assorted years from 10pm – midnight.

Sunday 2/14/21 Grand Entry is at 2pm with Lincolns Powwow 2004 followed by an hour of the 2005 event. A drum mix from different years is from 4-6pm and at 6pm – we offer an archival mix of old powwow music.