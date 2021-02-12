KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/12/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from 29 tests conducted on Thursday (2/11/21).
There are currently 16 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
- 774 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
- 8354 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 79 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 78 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
Vaccinations
- 1094 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered. 290 doses were given at the Mass Vaccination Clinic yesterday (2/11/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center
- 497 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.
Anyone interested in getting on the list for the COVID-19 vaccine should call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center next Tuesday (2/16/21) at 541-553-2131. Remember the clinic will be closed today due to snow and Monday is the Presidents Day holiday.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL