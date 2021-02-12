KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/12/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from 29 tests conducted on Thursday (2/11/21).

There are currently 16 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

774 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8354 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

79 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

78 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Vaccinations

1094 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered. 290 doses were given at the Mass Vaccination Clinic yesterday (2/11/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center

497 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

Anyone interested in getting on the list for the COVID-19 vaccine should call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center next Tuesday (2/16/21) at 541-553-2131. Remember the clinic will be closed today due to snow and Monday is the Presidents Day holiday.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION