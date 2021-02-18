COCC Spring Adult Skills Classes

COCC has announced that their Spring Term Adult Basic Skills classes will all be done remotely and online. You can sign up now for Reading, Writing, Language Arts, Basic Math, Science and Social Studies classes through March 15th. Spring Term starts March 29th. If you have questions you can call 541-504-2950. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

Here are flyers about what’s being offered: