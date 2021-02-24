KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/24/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 36 tests conducted on Tuesday (2/23/21).

There are currently 17 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 47 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

795 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8672 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

80 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Anyone who would like a COVID-19 test can present at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you to the testing area.

—

Vaccinations

1483 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered with an addition 100 doses scheduled to be given this Thursday and Friday.

657 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with an additional 40 doses scheduled to be given today.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

–

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION