KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 15, 2021

Today is the Presidents Day Holiday and offices in Warm Springs are closed today. There is Senior Lunch. There is no school and the IHS Clinic is also closed.

There will be additional opportunities for getting a COVID-19 Vaccine at the Health & Wellness Center this week. No details are decided yet but if you are interested in receiving a COVID-19 shot call the clinic to be put on a list at 541-553-2131. And please remember call backs from IHS may present as an “unknown caller” so if you have signed up for a shot – please answer those calls.

It’s back to in-person learning in the Jefferson County 509-J school district tomorrow. Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy families are reminded that student drop off is a 9:15 each morning. Students need to remain in their vehicle until 9:15. Also – walkers should arrive no earlier than 9:15. This helps with COVID-19 protocols.

The Jefferson County Community Learning Center is planning to reopen in person for academic support and enrichment classes on Tuesday February 16th. You can learn more about this after school program by calling 541-475-0388.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

COCC’s Adult Education Registration webpage that is open now for anyone who would like to prepare for the GED or refresh their skills before taking a college class. You can learn more online. Here is the link https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm starting February 24th. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Bible Man asks local residents to watch for a new mailing. If you would like more information you can call him at 541-546-6359.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is seeking candidates of on the job training for a Food Cart Training Program at the Twisted Teepee. There is a Manager Trainee position and a Trainee position. To learn more, contact Stala Green at 541-553-3148 or email her at starla@wscat.org

