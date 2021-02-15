KWSO News for Mon., Feb. 15, 2021

Today is Presidents’ Day. Tribal and Federal Offices are closed and there is no school today.

Last Thursday (2/11/2021) a school Lockout protocol was initiated at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. A lockout means that all students remain within the school and all outside doors are locked. School otherwise continues as usual. According to School Resource Officer Kevin O’Brien, the protocol was followed to aid in locating a student who was of interest to the school counselors. The student had left his residence that morning to walk to school, however, this student did not make it to the school and returned home without the parent/guardian or the school staff’s knowledge. There was some confusion as to the student’s whereabouts between the school and home. The Lockout was initiated as a precautionary measure and to help account for all students in the building. A Warm Springs Patrol Officer was then dispatched to the residence where the student was discovered safely at home and received services from Warm Springs Community Counseling.

1094 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered in Warm Springs with 290 doses given at the Mass Vaccination Clinic last Thursday at the Warm Springs Community Center. 497 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

There will be another Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this Friday (2/15/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for ages 18 and older. You must be eligible for care at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center OR be an Essential Employee for the Tribes. You must pre-schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. The appointment line is open this week Tuesday thru Thursday 8am – 5pm.

Officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that four people in Oregon, who have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus. Oregon is among the first states nationwide to report “breakthrough cases” — people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say it is likely Oregon, and other states, will report more cases like this. Health experts are monitoring the cases and genome sequencing is underway, with results expected next week.

Although you may have received your vaccination or vaccinations – it is critical that everyone continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and keeping up on washing your hands and sanitizing common areas is still the best thing we can all do to protect others. Please – don’t let up.

Today is the first day of a COVID-19 special enrollment period, which lasts until May 15th. This special enrollment period will allow people throughout the United States, including Oregonians, who are looking for health coverage to shop at HealthCare.gov. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant change to hundreds of thousands of Oregonians, who either lost their job or experienced a loss in income. As a result, these Oregonians may be newly eligible for financial help to purchase health insurance. Unlike a typical special enrollment period, this enrollment period is available to everyone, not just those who have experienced a life event. Until May 15, any person who is eligible to shop through the Marketplace may enroll in new coverage or change their current plan. Individuals making $51,040 or less per year, and families of four making $104,800 or less, may get help paying for coverage. In 2020, more than seven in 10 Oregonians who chose plans through HealthCare.gov got financial help for monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs. These savings lowered the average premium to just $145 per month. You can apply at https://healthcare.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx between Feb. 15 and May 15 and answer a few Oregon-specific questions to get to the right application.