KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 14, 2021

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Join KWSO for special programming today featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. With this year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic everyone can still enjoy the sounds of the Simnasho Longhouse, We will start off this afternoon at 2 with 2004 recordings, followed at 3 with Lincoln’s Powwow 2005. A mix of recordings from previous year powwows will run from 4 til 6 and then listen at 6 for old drum song recordings – that’s later on right here on 91.9FM.

Papalaxsimisha is holdaing a Virtual Sweet heart Owl Dance Raffle and the deadline is today. To participate – you and a partner must record yourselves owl dancing and then post the video with hashtag #PVSHOD. A Drawing will be held on Facebook Live next Monday at 10am on the Paplaxsimisha page.

Tomorrow is presidents day, a federal holiday. Warm Springs Tribal Offices, the Health and Wellness Center and schools are all closed. There will be no senior lunch.

COCC’s Adult Education Registration webpage that is open now for anyone who would like to prepare for the GED or refresh their skills before taking a college class. You can learn more online – check today’s calendar at KWSO dot org for a link.

https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm starting February 24th. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Bible Man asks local residents to watch for a new mailing. If you would like more information you can call him at 541-546-6359.

The Madras High Girls Basketball team is planning for their season in May & June this year and with that they are starting to fund raise. They have opened up their online Fan Clothing Store for fans and players. Every time a player sells an item, a percentage of the sale goes to the team. To learn more you can contact Jerin Say at jsay@509j.net or 541-777-7904. Find the store website on today’s calendar https://fancloth.shop/SQQLS

It will take many months to get everyone vaccinated for COVID-19. Until that happens it is critical that everyone continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

Please consider how you can support your local Community Radio Station by becming a KWSO sustaining member or with a donation or purchase in our online store.