KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 22, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is participating in the Virtual NCAI 2021 Executive Council Winter session this week

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

It’s Spirit Week this week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is HAT DAY so wear your favorite hat! Tomorrow – is Crazy Sock Day.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy families are reminded that student drop off is a 9:15 each morning. Students need to remain in their vehicle until 9:15. Also – walkers should arrive no earlier than 9:15.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Chicken Pot Pie Casserole with salad and Fruit.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there. If you would like to do a COVID-19 test – you can check in at the gate for that.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking interested persons who are interested in filling a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to the Secretary Treasurer Michele Stacona by March 10, 2021.

Keeping you in touch with happenings in and around Warm Springs – KWSO’s Community Calendar is read throughout the day every day.