KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 21, 2021

The boil water notice for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets has been lifted. The Tribes’ Water and Wastewater department continues to work on remediation for the failed water main within the Warm Springs River near the Kah-Nee-Ta Village.

The Papalaxsimisha Program will be again hosting Family Trivia Night on Friday February 26th from 7-9pm. There will be Trivia, prizes and fun. All families are welcome to participate in this virtual event. It will be held on ZOOM. You can find a link to more information on today’s Community Calendar (PDF Flyer)

COCC has announced that their Spring Term Adult Basic Skills classes will all be done remotely and online. You can sign up now for Reading, Writing, Language Arts, Basic Math, Science and Social Studies classes through March 15th. Spring Term starts March 29th. If you have questions you can call 541-504-2950. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

The Jefferson County Community Learning Center is again open for afterschool in-person academic support and enrichment classes. You can learn more about what is available and how to sign up by calling 541-475-0388.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

The Madras High Girls Basketball team is planning for their season in May & June this year and with that they are starting to fund raise. They have opened up their online Fan Clothing Store for fans and players. Every time a player sells an item, a percentage of the sale goes to the team. To learn more you can contact Jerin Say at jsay@509j.net or 541-777-7904. Find the store website on today’s calendar at KWSO.org https://fancloth.shop/SQQLS

It’s Spirit Week this week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Monday is Hat day so wear your favorite hat! Tuesday – is Crazy Sock Day when you can where silly or mismatched socks! Wednesday is mismatch day when you can combine two different shoes, mix stripes and polka dots – where you clothes backwards or inside out! Thursday is your chance to wear your favorite sports team or college jersey or shirt. And Friday it’s School Colors day – wear your Eagles t-shirt and or the school colors of Red, White & Black

