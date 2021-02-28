KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 1, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing COVID-19 vaccinations today (3/1/21). This is for anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Warm Springs. They are offering first (primary) doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine. If you are interested call the appointment line first thing this morning at 541-553-2610.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program. Meals are free for those 60 and over. You can sign up by calling the Senior Center this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s Menu: Black Bean Chili with corn bread and fruit.

Heart of Oregon Corps in recruiting for the Madras Thrift Store Program Manager position now through March 15th You can learn more at Heart of Oregon dot ORG

The Jefferson County 509-J school district’s final interviews of 3 candidates for the superintendent position will be this week. There is an opportunity to submit a question to the candidates, limited capacity to see them in person on separate nights and the chance to view the candidates via a YouTube Stream. You can learn more ONLINE

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking interested persons who are interested in filling a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to the Secretary Treasurer Michele Stacona by March 10, 2021.

COCC has announced that their Spring Term Adult Basic Skills classes will all be done remotely and online. You can sign up now for Reading, Writing, Language Arts, Basic Math, Science and Social Studies classes through March 15th. Spring Term starts March 29th. If you have questions you can call 541-504-2950. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks.If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th. The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy families are reminded that student drop off is a 9:15 each morning. Students need to remain in their vehicle until 9:15. Also – walkers should arrive no earlier than 9:15. This helps with COVID-19 protocols to have students all entering the building at the same time.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. Credit now accepts payments via all credit cards with the exception of American Express. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

Keeping you in touch with happenings in and around Warm Springs – KWSO’s Community Calendar is read throughout the day every day.