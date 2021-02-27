KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 28, 2021

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing COVID-19 vaccinations tomorrow (3/1/21). This is for anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Warm Springs. They are offering first (primary) doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine. If you are interested call the appointment line first thing Monday morning at 541-553-2610.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “Grip Strength” posted on the Spilyay Tymoo website

StrongHearts Native Helpline is a culturally-appropriate, anonymous, confidential and free service dedicated to serving Native victim-survivors, concerned family members and friends affected by domestic, dating and sexual violence. StrongHearts Native Helpline is a project of the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center and the National Domestic Violence Hotline. You can call 24/7 at 1-844-7NATIVE.

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office ONLINE The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

The Warm Springs Community Action Team remains closed as a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. For current and former IDA clients, Demus Martinez is available to talk about your Credit Report and FICO scores. Contact Demus via text or call 541-460-3851 or email demus@wscat.org – you can also make contact on social media.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit & produce, canned fruit & veggies, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details and check out the “W S Commods” Facebook page for updates. (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

The class of 2022 is in need to mentors that would be able to meet with students in support of their plans for the future. Training and resources will be provided. Volunteers do need to be able to use technology for virtual meetings with students. If you are interested, please contact Samantha Loza in the Madras High Future Center. (sloza@509j.net)

