KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 13, 2021

This weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. With this year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic, KWSO will bring you past powwows recorded at the Simnasho Longhouse. We will start off at 1 this afternoon with Lincolns 1997 followed by a recording from 1993. From 3 to 6 this afternoon it’s a drum mix. At 7 this evening – more sounds of the 1997 powwow followed by 1999. From 10 til midnight – it’s a drum mix from assorted years at Lincolns. Tomorrow – listen for more of past Lincolns Powwows from 2 to 7 right here on 91.9 FM.

Papalaxsimisha is holding a Virtual Sweet heart Owl Dance Raffle this weekend. To enter the contest you need to video you and your partner dancing to an owl dance song of your choice. Post the video with hashtag #PVSHOD by tomorrow (2/14/21). Then on Monday a drawing will be held on Facebook Live at 10am on the Paplaxsimisha page.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

StrongHearts Native Helpline is a culturally-appropriate, anonymous, confidential and free service dedicated to serving Native victim-survivors, concerned family members and friends affected by domestic, dating and sexual violence. StrongHearts Native Helpline is a project of the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center and the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The StrongHearts Native Helpline is 1-844-7NATIVE. Starting February 19th they will be expanding services to 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

Warm Springs CPS office hours are Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm but as a Tribal Facility you should call ahead for an appointment. Their number is 541-553-3209. To report Child Abuse or Child Neglect, you can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233 and they will notify CPS. If there is an emergency after hours – call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will contact a CPS worker.

This coming Monday is Presidents Day and Tribal & BIA offices and Indian Health Service will be closed. There is no school on Monday either. Warm Springs Sanitation will do Monday garbage pick up routes on Tuesday this coming week.

The Jefferson County Community Learning Center is planning to reopen in person for academic support and enrichment classes this coming Tuesday February 16th. You can learn more about this after school program by calling 541-475-0388.

KWSO’s Community Calendar is read throughout the day every day. The Calendar, Local News, & Program Podcasts are also posted online at KWSO dot ORG.