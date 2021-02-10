KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 11, 2021

There is a Community-Wide Vaccination Clinic for people 55 and older and veterans, today at the Community Center. You do need to have an appointment to participate. If you are younger than 55 and interested in getting on a waiting list for a shot today call 541-553-2131. You would need to be able to respond to a phone call at 15 minutes notice today should there be opportunity to fit you in.

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy families are reminded that student drop off is a 9:15 each morning. Students need to remain in their vehicle until 9:15. Also – walkers should arrive no earlier than 9:15. This helps with COVID-19 protocols to have students all entering the building at the same time.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are at full staffing again. All facilities will continue to operate with all COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are offering “Beginners Yoga Virtual Class” today and every Thursdays at noon via Zoom. For more information contact Jillisa.Suppah@wstribes.org

Tomorrow at Noon – KWSO’s Community Talk Show is back with the first of 5 show focused on the “#EmpowerWarmSprings” COVID-19 campaign. There will be information about the effort to provide coronavirus education and perspective plus our ability to be proactive about protecting against COVID and how to remain hopeful for the future. Tune in for the show with co-hosts Dr. Shilo Tippett and Sue Matters with guests Caroline Cruz and Dr. Eric Brodt from OHSU.

Papalaxsimisha is holdaing a Virtual Sweet heart Owl Dance Raffle. To participate – you and a partner must record and dance to an owl dance song of your choice. Post the video with hashtag #PVSHOD between February 7th and the 14th. A Drawing will be held on Facebook Live next Monday at 10am on the Paplaxsimisha page.

This weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. With this year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic, KWSO will bring you past powwows recorded at the Simnasho Longhouse. Tune in Friday night from 7-midnight, Saturday from 1 until midnight and Sunday from 2 to 7 right here on 91.9FM.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is seeking candidates for the following Boards. The Credit Board of Directors – the Indian Head Casino Board of Directors – and the Economic Development Corporation OR Ventures Board. There is also an opening on the Culture and Heritage Committee. For all openings, submit a letter of interest and your resume to the Tribes’ Secretary Treasurer/CEO. The Deadline to apply is Thursday February 18th.

COCC’s Adult Education Registration webpage that is open now for anyone who would like to prepare for the GED or refresh their skills before taking a college class. You can learn more online. Check today’s community calendar for a link to learn more

If you have information you would like us to share on the Community Calendar, email us the details at kwso@wstribes.org