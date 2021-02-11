KWSO News for Thu., Feb. 11, 2021

There is a Community Wide Vaccination Clinic today at the Community Center. This is for Warm Springs people 55 and older plus Veterans of all ages. Appointments have been scheduled – so if you arranged for a vaccination – please arrive on time. You will check in and do your initial paperwork in your vehicle.

We’re talking a lot about COVID-19 vaccines these days, but masks will continue to be part of our lives for some time. The Oregon Health Authority has started a #MasksSaveLives campaign feature powerful images of Oregonians from across the state proudly wearing masks as they protect their loved ones, and do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In Warm Springs we have the #EmpowerWarmSprings campaign that is offering timely, factual information, Encouragement and an Opportunity to connect and unite with a common vision of wellness and the future. #EmpowerWarmSprings also includes images of Warm Springs People Wearing Masks

Gov. Kate Brown says some outdoor contact sports, including high school football, can resume this week. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that data shows a “sharp decrease” in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week. In “lower risk” and “moderate risk” counties, practices and games for outdoor contact sports can resume. In “high risk” and “extreme risk” counties, where COVID-19 remains more widespread, schools and other sports organizations can opt-in to resuming outdoor contact sports with additional protocols in place.

Jefferson County 509J schools have resumed in-person school and at Madras High School – the football program handed out gear last week. And will begin practicing under the new guidance. Cross Country will be meeting for practices after school next week on Monday Wednesday and Friday. For student athletes you need to make sure you are registered for your sport through the Madras high school athletic web page and that you have a current physical on file. The fall sports season officially begins on February 22nd and includes football, cross country plus Volleyball and Soccer.

This week, state health officials declared an end to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Central Oregon hospital. OPB’s Emily Cureton reports that last month, twenty eight people tested positive after being exposed at St. Charles hospital in Redmond. St. Charles’ officials say a COVID-positive patient was the source of an outbreak that began in early January. Now, the Oregon Health Authority has determined the spread is over, after all tests linked to the outbreak came back negative over the last two weeks. At this point, Oregon’s largest health system East of the Cascades has offered COVID-19 vaccination to all of its more than 4,000 employees. Data provided this week by a St Charles spokesperson shows a substantially higher vaccination rate among employees in Bend, than at the Redmond hospital, and other health facilities in Central Oregon. In Redmond, more than a third of St. Charles employees have NOT been vaccinated at all. Compare that to around a quarter of the staff in Bend. The health system’s vaccination rates are lowest in Madras and Prineville.

COVID-19 continues to be prevalent in the city of Redmond, according to results released this week by Oregon State University’s TRACE program. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports that COVID-19 continues to be prevalent in the city of Redmond [Oregon], according to results released this week by Oregon State University’s TRACE program. Coronavirus case counts are on a hopeful trajectory overall in Oregon. But a recent door-to-door testing program in Redmond shows the virus is still prevalent, at least in that central Oregon community. Oregon State field workers canvassed several neighborhoods on the last weekend of January offering free testing to residents. More than one-third of the households contacted agreed to take part. The results indicate that just over three percent of Redmond residents have COVID-19, according to TRACE researchers. OSU says it’s one of the highest prevalence rates they’ve found since the TRACE program began last spring.

Deschutes County, including Redmond just moved down a notch in risk for COVID-19 restrictions and starting tomorrow indoor dining will return. Moving from Extreme to High Risk loosens up the rules for outdoor social and home gatherings going from 6 people to 8 people, allowing indoor dining (with takeout still highly recommended) and larger outdoor seating capacity. Indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment establishments will be allowed at maximum 25% of capacity or 50 people total, whichever is smaller (and an 11 p.m. closing time for entertainment businesses). Outdoor recreation, fitness and entertainment establishments move from a 50-person maximum to allowing up to 75 people.

The National Weather Service says a series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the Northwest. In Oregon, a winter storm warning has been issued for Portland, Vancouver, and surrounding areas with a blizzard warning in the Columbia River Gorge. Substantial snowfall is expected over most of Central and Eastern Oregon today thru tomorrow with 4-9 inches of snow possible. Additional Snowfall will come our way on Saturday. Much colder temperatures and gusty winds will make for single digit wind chills. Blowing snow may cause low visibility and snow drifts and will make for hazardous driving conditions – so be prepared.