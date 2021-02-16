KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 17, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remain in place including temperature checks when entering, required face masks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

– Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. The agenda includes updates from: Human Resources, Development, Finance, Governmental Affairs, Managed Care, Administrative Services, Procurement, Tribal Court, Veteran’s Office, and Public Utilities.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center they remind you that you must stop at the front gate to check in and that you should call ahead if you plan on going there. If you would like to do a COVID-19 test – you can check in at the gate for that.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

.For all other business, call 541-553-1196

There will be another Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic this Friday (2/19/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for ages 18 and older. You must be eligible for care at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center OR be an Essential Employee for the Tribes. You must pre-schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-2131. The appointment line is open this week thru tomorrow 8am – 5pm.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Roast Beef with baked red potatoes, steamed carrots and fruit.

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with Neighbor Impact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

COCC’s Adult Education Registration webpage that is open now for anyone who would like to prepare for the GED or refresh their skills before taking a college class. You can learn more online

https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit & produce, canned fruit & veggies, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details and check out the “W S Commods” Facebook page for updates. (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

