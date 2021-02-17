KWSO news for Wed., Feb. 17, 2021

A Community Wide COVID-19 Vaccination clinic will take place this Friday (2/19/21) at the Warm Springs Community Center. This clinic is open to ages 18 and older. The criteria to participate is that you need to be IHS Eligible or be a Tribal Essential Employee. You also must schedule an appointment for your shot by calling 541-553-2131 before the end of the day tomorrow. The appointment line is open 8am – 5pm. The Health & Wellness Center has 310 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine following last week’s clinic where 290 shots were given. They are also getting an additional 200 doses from Yakama, so if you are 18 and older and qualify – you should call for a vaccination clinic appointment today.

In St Charles Health System’s weekly newsletter yesterday – they reported 17 patients at the St Charles Bend hospital who are sick with COVID-19. The newsletter goes on to say “This isn’t the highest number of hospitalizations for the virus in Central Oregon, nor is it the lowest. But many of these patients have been quite sick, which is an important reminder for all of us about how important it is to continue avoiding catching or spreading COVID-19.” Vaccinations at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center will continue on Sunday. Yesterday scheduling opened up for the first 1000 doses and all the appointments were assigned by afternoon. For folks in Central Oregon – there is information about COVID-19 vaccination opportunities at the Deschutes County website https://www.deschutes.org/

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session on 2/1/21, 2/2/21 & 2/8/21.

On February 1 st – there were updates from acting BIA superintendent Bodie Shaw and Kevin Moore from the Office of Special Trustee. A 50 year home site lease was approved. The Miss Warm Springs pageant was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and current miss Warm Springs Charisse heath would like to relinquish the title. Indian Health Service, the COVID-19 response team and 509J all gave updates. Tribal Council had their Federal and State Legislative Update calls, they met with Tribal Attorneys, decided to advertise a vacancy for the Culture & Heritage Committee and heard a request about funding additional positions in the Finance Department.

On Tuesday February 2nd – there was a discussion about CARES act funding which was tabled due to lack of quorum. A presentation from Wakinyan regarding Cannabis was tabled although a tour of a grow facility in Washington state was requested. Motions were approved in support of the promotion of the educational endeavors for Tribal Members and a grant opportunity. The Secretary Treasurer presented a history of the senior pension.

– there was a discussion about CARES act funding which was tabled due to lack of quorum. A presentation from Wakinyan regarding Cannabis was tabled although a tour of a grow facility in Washington state was requested. Motions were approved in support of the promotion of the educational endeavors for Tribal Members and a grant opportunity. The Secretary Treasurer presented a history of the senior pension. On Monday February 8th – the chairman shared information about scheduled meetings with Governor Brown and also on the Nena Springs Fire Mediation. A motion carried to approve changes to the Tribes’ Personnel Manual to address COVID-19 policies. A 50 year home site lease was approved. The COVID-19 response team and 509J gave updates. There was an update on the Veteran’s Memorial at the Museum at Warm Springs and the need for a Memorandum of Agreement between the Museum and the Veteran’s Memorial group. The Bureau of Indian Affairs did an information session on self-governance. Housing presented on Emergency rental Assistance. And there was a discussion about the condition of the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets.

Members of the Energy and Natural Resources committee will participate online or in person in a hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, February 23rd to consider the nomination of New Mexico representative Deb Haaland as President Biden’s Department of the Interior secretary. The Confirmation hearing will begin at 9:30am Eastern Time. Haaland is a citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, and also has Jemez Pueblo heritage. https://indiancountrytoday.com/news/deb-haaland-s-senate-hearing-set-oSNXf1aXP062DygVHZeN9A