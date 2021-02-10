KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/10/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from 51 tests conducted on Tuesday (2/9/21).

There are currently 8 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 17 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

767 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8251 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

79 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

78 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

804 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

447 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 50 more scheduled for today.

There is a Community Wide Vaccination Clinic scheduled for tomorrow at the Community Center. This is for Warm Springs people 55 and older plus Veterans of all ages. You must make an appointment by calling 541-553-2131and that will reserve your vaccine.

For anyone age 18-54 who would like to get on the waiting list for a shot tomorrow you can call the Health & Wellness Center and let them know. You would need to be available via phone tomorrow morning on 15 minutes notice in case they can fit you in.

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION