KWSO News for Wed., Feb. 10, 2021

Winter weather is heading our way this week with a chance of snow developing tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon tomorrow thru Friday night. Gusty winds will create limited visibility tomorrow night and Friday with snow and blowing snow. An arctic front will push over the Rockies toward the northwest bringing colder temperatures through the weekend. That will combine with a moist weather front moving in from the Pacific Ocean to make for this snow event.

There is a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center. This is for Warm Springs people 55 and older plus veterans. You do need to make an appointment to be part of this Community Wide Vaccination Clinic at 541-553-2131to reserve your vaccine. Warm Springs IHS has the Moderna vaccine – which is a series of 2 shots. The 2nd booster dose comes 28 days following the first vaccination.

Tribal Council has approved regulations regarding smelt harvest in the Cowlitz and Sandy rivers with Resolutions 12,766 and 12,767. P.S. As of today, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 smelt have not appeared in the Cowlitz or Sandy rivers. Small amounts of smelt have been caught in small commercial fisheries around Astoria but have not moved into tributaries yet. Harvest may take place 7 days per week from 6 am to 6 pm. This is a subsistence fishery and there is a tribal limit of 1,800 pounds but no individual limit. Sales are not allowed. Gear is limited to dipnets and the nets must be attended continuously. The Branch of Natural Resources will have creel technicians to check your harvest, if you are not checked on the river you are required to report your catch to the harvest manager within 24 hrs, the phone number is 541-553-2042 or 541-460-0272. Tribal members must have their enrollment cards on their person while fishing. If asked you must allow your catch to be inspected by federal, state or tribal officers.

For more than two months restaurants in the state’s most populous counties have been closed to indoor dining, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. But on Friday, that will change. Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 12 counties, including the Portland tri-county area and Deschutes County, will be moving to a lower risk category as COVID-19 cases decrease in the state — allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining and gyms to increase capacity. Restaurants in “high risk” level counties will be allowed to open for indoor dining and gyms can increase the amount of people inside. The capacity for both restaurants and gym cannot exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

Top Chef Portland will air starting April 1st on Bravo. It was announced that new challenges this season, will include a celebration of the Rose City’s Pan-African cuisine, they will feed front-line workers, do some crabbing on the Oregon Coast, and there is a surf and turf elimination challenge honoring the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Road trips will include a visit to the Tillamook Creamery and trip to the Hood River Fruit Loop. You can learn more HERE