KWSO News for Tue., Feb. 23, 2021

The water main break in the Upper Dry Creek subdivision has been repaired and water is back on. There remains a boil water notice in effect until further notice. They will do bacteria testing today and tomorrow and will submit results to the EPA for review. This order is in effect for Dry Creek Residences only. The notice means you need to bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for three minutes, and cool before using for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food OR use bottled water.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center – individuals 18 and older can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. A requirement is that you live or work in Warm Springs. Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test can check in at the front gate at the Health & Wellness Center.

At Madras High School – they are awaiting today’s information regarding the COVID-19 risk level for Jefferson County to consider how that will impact prep sports. If the county drops to High Risk from Extreme – then Volleyball will be able to start. If Jefferson County remains in the Extreme risk category – Volleyball will remain on Hold. Football is planning a 5 game season with the first game a home contest on March 5th against Molalla. In order for schools and athletes to participate in away competitions, there is a no spectators condition in place when traveling for competitions. At this time no spectators are allowed to attend home games however it is up to districts about how to deal with home spectators dependent on the risk category of their county. If metrics remain the same there can only be 120 people total at football games. If the county moves to High Risk then the number of people increases to 240. Another note in this week’s Buff Briefing is the need for bus drivers for sport transportation. If you are interested in getting endorsed for bus driving contact the 509J HR department at 541-475-6192.

Fawn Sharp, president of the Quinault Indian Nation and also president of the the National Congress of American Indians gave the annual “State of Indian Nations” address yesterday saying “This nation was built and is sustained through the promises it made to tribal nations in exchange for millions of square miles of tribal land. These promises have no expiration date.” Sharp says she’s optimistic the Biden administration will turn the corner on the long-term neglect of ‘Indian country.’ Biden’s nominee for Interior Secretary has her Senate confirmation hearing today. If confirmed, Deb Haaland [“Holland”] would be the first Native American to head a cabinet-level agency.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is the chair of the Senate Energy Committee. He shared these comments this morning at the committee’s hearing for Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland [“Holland”] https://kwso.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/022321-Manchin.wav

And here is nominee Deb Halland’s opening statement