KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 19, 2021

The CTWS Branch of Public Utilities yesterday (2/18/21) announced that the boil water notice for the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets has been lifted. The Tribes’ Water and Wastewater department continues to work on remediation for the failed water main within the Warm Springs River near the Kah-Nee-Ta Village.

There is a mass vaccination clinic today at the Warm Springs Community Center offering first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18 and older. Those with appointments will be vaccinated during their scheduled time. By opening up the vaccine clinic to individuals 18 and older it is hoped that our community will begin working toward herd immunity.

It’s not unusual to be concerned about side effects of a vaccine, especially a new one. But don’t forget: Side effects after COVID-19 vaccination “are normal signs that your body is building protection.” In an article from the Oregon Health Authority they talked with some Oregon medical professionals about their vaccination experiences. “I got my [second] shot at about 2 p.m., and at about 2 a.m. that night, 12 hours later, I woke up with chills and I knew I had a fever,” said Dr. Jennifer Lincoln of Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. “When I felt these symptoms, I got excited because I knew it was my immune system doing what it’s supposed to do.” For Cindy Shields, a respiratory therapist at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine caused chills, headache and fatigue for a couple of days. “I was expecting some side effects to occur,” Shields said. “I think I would have been concerned as to whether my body was building immunity if I had not had any.” Dr. Jennifer Huang, assistant professor of pediatric cardiology at OHSU, said her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine also caused a pronounced reaction. “I just had about 24 hours of fevers and chills and a little bit of nausea,” said Dr. Huang, “The way I thought of it, it just meant that the first vaccine had been effective.” The reactions, while uncomfortable, proved to be temporary. All three recovered within 36 hours.