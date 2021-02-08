KWSO News for Mon., Feb. 8, 2021

In Warm Springs More than 800 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center with nearly 400 2nd booster doses given.

Warm Springs has a mass vaccination clinic planned for this Thursday (2/11/21) for anyone in Warm Springs 55 and older (born in 1966 or before) and also for Veterans. You do need to make an appointment for the vaccination clinic by calling 541-553-2131and that will reserve your vaccine. 600 doses of vaccine are expected to support this effort.

In this week’s Madras High School student White Buffalo NEWSLETTER it says that Cross Country will begin meeting for practices after school today and then on M-W-F from 3:30-5:00pm. Please make sure you are registered for the sport through the Madras HS Athletic web page and have a current physical on file. The season officially starts February 22nd.

Forecasters say there’s a chance of snow later this week. The arctic air that’s dumping snow on the east coast could push over the top of the Rocky Mountains and make its way here. A cold front could arrive Wednesday night and the possibility of snow is in the forecast through the weekend with plunging temperatures. Thursday’s high is expected around 30° and Friday it will only warm up to 20°. People should consider prepping an emergency kit if they plan to travel, maybe get some extra food and supplies in at home and be prepared for the colder temperatures.