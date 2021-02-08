KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/8/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 1 new case of COVID-19 last Friday (2/5/21) from 51 tests conducted. There were a total of 6 new positive cases for all of last week.

There are currently 8 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

764 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8137 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

78 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Warm Springs Positivity Rate

Last Week’s Testing Positivity Rate was 1.64%

The week of Jan. 25, 2021 the Positivity Rate was 2.10%

The rate for January 2021 was 7.74%

The December 2020 rate was 10.32%

Vaccinations

804 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

397 2 nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 100 more scheduled this week.

(Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 100 more scheduled this week. Warm Springs is expecting to receive 600 doses of the Moderna Vaccine this week with a Mass Vaccination Clinic planned for this Thursday, February 11, 2021. The clinic is open to Warm Springs people 55 and older (born in 1966 or before). You do need to make an appointment for the vaccination clinic by calling 541-553-2131and that will reserve your vaccine.

