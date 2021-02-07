KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 8, 2021

It’s the first full week of in-person school for Jefferson County 509J students. Motorists should be mindful of youth waiting at bus stops in the morning and walking home in the afternoon.

Madras High School Football will have their first day of practice today. Schools are awaiting more details about the COVID-19 rules for prep sports practices and competitions. That information is expected to come out today.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are at full staffing. All facilities continue to operate with all COVID-19 precautions remain in place including limited access to buildings, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is open with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Face Masks are required in the building and only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time.

COVID-19 testing is being done at the Health & Wellness Center where you can stop at the front gate and let them know you want to be tested. Also – testing clinics are being done today at 10am at the Family Resource Center and at 2 at ECE

This Thursday, there is a Community-Wide Vaccination Clinic for people 55 and older and veterans, at the Agency Longhouse. You do need to call for an appointment so they can reserve your vaccine. Call 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their morning agenda is: Personnel Manual Policy Updates, Draft Resolutions, Updates from the COVID-19 team including the latest from 509J. Also a Veteran’s Memorial Update. This afternoon BIA is tentatively scheduled to present Self-Governance Information.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Beef Stir Fry with Brown Rice and Fruit.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual Sweetheart’s Bingo this Wednesday starting at 6:50pm. Cards will be distributed tomorrow at the Community Center at noon – plus at the Simnasho Longhouse and Seekseequa Fire hall from 5:30-6:30. Learn more at the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Jefferson County Community Learning Center is planning to reopen in person for academic support and enrichment classes on Tuesday February 16th. You can learn more about this after school program by calling 541-475-0388.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee asks families with students 3 years old through 12th grade in the 509J or South Wasco County School Districts who are enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe to complete the annual JOM survey and enrollment forms. The FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE form is now available. You can find is on KWSO dot ORG in the News and Info tab under opportunities. If you have questions, contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311.

This weekend join KWSO for special programming featuring Lincoln’s Powwow recordings from the KWSO Archives. With this year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic, KWSO will bring you past powwows recorded at the Simnasho Longhouse. Tune in Friday night from 7-midnight, Saturday from 1 until midnight and Sunday from 2 to 7 right here on 91.9FM.

KWSO’s Community Calendar is read throughout the day every day.