KWSO News for Thu., Feb. 4, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Police reported that a residential house fire in Sidwalter was a total loss Tuesday evening. All occupants of the old Blodget house are safe and are being assisted by the Red Cross. A relative has set up a GO FUND ME account. The family, who lost everything, includes children age 7 and 11 plus adults 22, 40, 66 and 77. You can contact Mary Davis, homeowner, ((541) 460-0800) if you are interested in helping. No injuries occurred due to this incident.

50 more primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, will be administered today at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center with 50 more vaccinations scheduled for tomorrow (2/5/21). For Elders age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as: Diabetes, Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease or Organ transplants – you can call the Health & Wellness Center (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.

COVID-19 testing opportunities have increased this week in Warm Springs. In addition to getting tested at the Health & Wellness Center Orange Tent – there are testing clinics now set up on weekday mornings and afternoons. Today there is testing for anyone at 10am at the old Elementary Gym Building and at 2 this afternoon at Natural Resources. An increase in testing will allow a more accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community

Following a snafu with a change over to a new payroll system last Friday – Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Employees who checked their bank balance will see that there were two payroll direct deposits made to their bank account. It was thought a reversal would occur Monday however it was yesterday that one of the deposits was set to be reversed. Employees have been notified and should be aware that one of those direct deposits will be reversed so you must make sure your account balance will be sufficient to cover bills paid or withdrawals made.

The Oregon Department of Human Services will continue to offer increased food benefits this month, to help Oregonians struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This benefit increase applies to current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients who are receiving less than the maximum allotment. Additionally, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there is also a temporary increase in SNAP benefits of approximately 15% for all recipients. SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive additional benefits as they will be placed directly on their Oregon EBT cards.

Oregon’s U.S. senators have proposed a conservation package that would protect thousands of miles of the state’s rivers from development. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday announced the River Democracy Act of 2021. It would add nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers and streams to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers system. The bill would almost triple the number of river miles with Wild and Scenic protections in Oregon and includes waterways in most of the state. It amounts to one of the biggest public lands conservation proposals in state history. OPB story

Pressure is mounting for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs to end the popular tradition of fans breaking into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk. A coalition of Native American groups has put up billboards in Kansas City to protest the Tomahawk Chop and Chiefs’ name. It’s also planning a protest outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, site of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs made some changes in the fall, barring headdresses and war paint and making a subtle change to the chop. But advocates say it is not enough.