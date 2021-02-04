KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/4/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 from 56 tests conducted on Wednesday (2/3/21). There are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 24 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

764 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8014 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

76 people have been discharged from the hospital

21 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Vaccinations

708 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 50 more vaccinations are scheduled today (2/4/21) with another 50 scheduled for tomorrow (2/5/21).

(Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 100 more scheduled for next week. For Elders age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as: Diabetes, Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease or Organ transplants – you can call the Health & Wellness Center (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.

Testing

COVID-19 testing is being done at the Health & Wellness Center where you can stop at the front gate and let them know you want to be tested. Also – testing clinics are being done weekdays.

Mondays – 10am @Family Resource Center, + 2pm @Early Childhood Education Center

Tuesdays – 10am @Natural Resources + 2pm @Indian Head Casino

Wednesdays – 10am @CTWS Tribal Administration Building + 2pm @Family Resource Center

Thursdays – 10am @Warming Shelter + 2pm @Natural Resources

Fridays – 10am Indian Head Casino + 2pm @CTWS Tribal Administration Building

More testing will give a more accurate assessment of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION