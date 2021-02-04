KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/4/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reported 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 from 56 tests conducted on Wednesday (2/3/21). There are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 24 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.
- 764 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
- 8014 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
- 78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
- 76 people have been discharged from the hospital
- 21 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19
—
Vaccinations
- 708 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 50 more vaccinations are scheduled today (2/4/21) with another 50 scheduled for tomorrow (2/5/21).
- 393 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with 100 more scheduled for next week.
- For Elders age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as: Diabetes, Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease or Organ transplants – you can call the Health & Wellness Center (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.
—
Testing
COVID-19 testing is being done at the Health & Wellness Center where you can stop at the front gate and let them know you want to be tested. Also – testing clinics are being done weekdays.
- Mondays – 10am @Family Resource Center, + 2pm @Early Childhood Education Center
- Tuesdays – 10am @Natural Resources + 2pm @Indian Head Casino
- Wednesdays – 10am @CTWS Tribal Administration Building + 2pm @Family Resource Center
- Thursdays – 10am @Warming Shelter + 2pm @Natural Resources
- Fridays – 10am Indian Head Casino + 2pm @CTWS Tribal Administration Building
More testing will give a more accurate assessment of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Warm Springs.
—
