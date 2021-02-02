KWSO News for Tue., Feb. 2, 2021

This past Saturday (January 30, 2021) Salbador Robinson, (27), Theresa Winishut, (27) and Stephanie Belgard, (37) all of Warm Springs were arrested on Felony Circuit Court warrants out of Jefferson County. All three are now being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail charged with 10 counts related to the murder of Brian Jones (52) of Redmond that occurred in the early morning hours of August 20th, 2020. Charges include Murder in the Second Degree and Robbery in the First Degree. The Central Oregon Major Incident Team was called to the scene to gather evidence related to the death investigation including DNA evidence.

It’s back to school for Jefferson County 509J students tomorrow and Comprehensive Distance Learning will end. Families who have chosen to not send students back to in-person learning can continue with the CASA online program. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – the school day will run 9:15 – 3:25. Here is the WSK8 LETTER TO FAMILIES.

There are NEW Bus Schedules.

At Madras High School Freshman will enter the school in back by the weight room and the wrestling gym then have their temperature checked and grab breakfast. Sophomores will use the gym hallway entrance and stop at the end of the hall for a temperature check and breakfast pick up. Juniors will enter Madras High School by the main office with a stop in the hallway to get breakfast and do a temperature check. Seniors will enter to the right of the main office – between student services and the commons – stop for a temperature check and grab breakfast. View a PDF version of the map HERE. The daily bell schedule at MHS will have 4 periods and a lunch.

The Oregon Health Authority announced the appointment of 21 members to serve on a new Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) to oversee the implementation of Measure 110, the Drug Treatment and Recovery Act. The appointees represent a wide variety of communities and perspectives, in keeping with OHA’s mission to expand health equity in Oregon. Oregon voters passed Measure 110 in November 2020. The measure changes multiple criminal sentencing laws regulating the possession of controlled substances and leads people to treatment, rather than punishment. Native American representation on the council is Warm Springs’ Caroline Martinez Cruz and Cheryle Kennedy from Grand Ronde.

Warm Springs Tribal Employees received an email late last Friday (1/29/21) about an error that occurred during a change over to a new payroll software system – that caused some automatic deposits to be rejected. Different banks handled the error differently but ultimately the automatic deposits were or will be reversed. A second direct deposit of payroll for the 01/29/2021 pay date, was done yesterday. Employees should check their bank accounts and be aware that one of two direct deposits for last Friday’s payday will be reversed.

For the first time ever, consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout can now purchase Girl Scout Cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment to their door. Online ordering through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder officially opened February 1st and offers a contact-free method that supports local girls while keeping safety and skill building top of mind. Online ordering will be available through March 14th. Cookies available are: lemon-ups, trefoils, do-si-dos, samosa, tagalongs, thin mints, girl scout s’mores & the Gluten free toffee-tastic