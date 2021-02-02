KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/2/21

There was 1 new positive case of COVID-19 from 101 tests conducted Monday (2/1/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. Today’s (2/2/21) COVID-19 Community Update reports 9 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

757 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

7872 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

78 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

76 people have been discharged from the hospital

19 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Vaccinations

705 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. 50 more vaccinations are scheduled for this Thursday (2/4/21) and another 50 on Friday (2/5/21).

286 2nd (Booster) doses have been given. 60 additional booster doses are scheduled for today (2/2/21) with an additional 50 shots scheduled for tomorrow (2/3/21).

For Elders age 65 and older or anyone Age 55-64 with underlying health issues such as: Diabetes, Heart, Lung, Liver, or Kidney disease or Organ transplants – you can call the Health & Wellness Center (541-553-1196) to make an appointment for the vaccine.

