Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks.

There will not be a league fee for participation this year.

If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th.

The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

You can check out the flyer with more information HERE