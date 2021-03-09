KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 10, 2021

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is experiencing an electrical issue. Parts are in process of being ordered and so repairs cannot be done immediately. Residents of the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water system need to conserve water until further notice. Porta-potties and showers will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions including limited public access, temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you have business to conduct, please call for an appointment.

Effective this Friday – Jefferson County will be able to move from the COVID-19 Extreme Risk Category to the High Risk category which means Indoor dining will be allowed but not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people whichever is smaller. With some eased restrictions and increasing numbers of people being vaccinated – continuing to take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 is still recommended.

Warm Springs K8 Academy eighth grade student families are reminded that tonight at 6 – it’s the 9th grade Virtual Forecasting and Information Night. You will learn more about classes being offered next fall at Madras High School.

Warm Springs K8 Sports starts up again today. Athletes must have ALL paperwork turned in and a current physical on file to participate. There is Flag Football and Cross Country for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students after school and Volleyball for 7th and 8th

Each month at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy students and teachers focus on a character trait and talk about what it means and how to demonstrate it in every day life. In March the focus is on “Dedication.” Dedication means having a strong support for or loyalty to someone or something. Like being dedicated to achieving your goals!

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is: a discussion about the need for an additional Finance Department Position; Self-Governance Finance; and CARES Funding. In the afternoon there’s an update on the MOU between St Charles and Warm Springs behavioral Health and also Cassandra Moses will share about her Master’s Research Project.

There is a Opioid Overdose webinar on how to use Narcan, for anyone interested, the today at 10am. It’s sponsored by the Warm Springs Opioid Prevention Program. Here is the ZOOM link (https://wstribes-org.zoom,us/j/8085709678 Zoom Meeting ID – 808 570 9678.)

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program. Meals are free for those 60 and over. You can sign up by calling the Senior Center this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s Menu: Baked Salmon with fettuccini, vegetable roots and fruit.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are seeking interested persons who are interested in filling a vacancy on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to the Secretary Treasurer Michele Stacona by the end of the work day today.

There is a COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic this Thursday at the Warm Springs Community Center. They will give 2nd doses of the Moderna Vaccine to those you got their first shot at the Community Center Clinic on February 11th. Please check your vaccine card for your appointment time and bring it with you tomorrow. If you would like to make an appointment for a first shot tomorrow – call 541-553-2610 today. They will also try and accommodate individuals who walk-in as well.

Heart of Oregon Corps in recruiting for the Madras Thrift Store Program Manager position through March 15th You can learn more at Heart of Oregon Dot ORG.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will next be open on Thursday and Friday, March 18th & 19th from 1-5pm.

KWSO’s monthly talk show “Community Talk” is back this Friday at noon with a focus on how our youth and families are doing – a year into the pandemic. Please join us for the conversation!

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.