Mt Hood Meadows Warm Springs Ski & Snowboard Day

Warm Springs Ski & Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows

Friday March 19, 2021

(Event Date is Weather Dependent and Subject to Rescheduling)

COVID-19 precautions will be in place

Limited seating on bus due to spacing requirements (families have the option to drive themselves to the event but MUST have paperwork turned in and approved by Monday, March 15, 2021)

Mask wearing is required on the bus and anytime social distancing is not possible at Mt Hood Meadows

Lodge is closed so all activities and meal service will be outside

All preregistration paperwork must be completed and turned in prior to being put on the trip list. (Group Consent Form + Medical Release Form + Transportation Information/Bus Request Form)

Must include insurance information and signatures, information about whether participant will ski or snow board – height, weight, shoe size, experience level, etc. Date of birth and contact information for the day of the trip.

All participants whether riding the bus or driving up as a family must have all paperwork turned in no later than Monday March 15th at 5pm for the Friday March 19th event.

Bus will depart the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot at 7:30am on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Families who drive themselves to Mt. Hood Meadows should plan on meeting the group at 9am on the deck outside the lodge.

The bus will leave Mt. Hood Meadows for the return trip to Warm Springs at 3:15pm on Friday, March 19, 2021. The bus should return to the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot by 4:30pm

Transportation, Rentals, Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch provided by Mt Hood Meadows

You can pick up paperwork at KWSO, download it at www.kwso.org or request it to be sent to you via email by texting or calling 541-460-2255 or emailing kwso@wstribes.org.

Forms can be returned via email to kwso@wstribes.org or you can drop off paperwork at KWSO in the Warm Springs Media Center.

Here are the 3 forms to complete and return:

March 19, 2021 – WS Mt Hood Meadows Transportation Info Form

Medical Release_2020-21

MHM_GroupConsentForm_2020