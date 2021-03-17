KWSO News for Wed., Mar. 17, 2021

The next Community Vaccination Event will be this Friday, starting at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center. To sign up for a first dose of the Moderna Vaccine call 541-553-2131. If you had your initial vaccine dose on February 19th, Check your vaccine card for your appointment time this Friday and please make sure you bring your card with you so they can document your booster dose.

The Jefferson County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic scheduled for today at the First Baptist Church filled all their appointments on Monday. If you are 65 or older or part of previous eligibility groups you can get on the Jefferson County vaccination wait list by calling 541-475-4456

The Warm Springs Prevention Team has put out an online survey to collect information from the community to help inform alcohol and drug prevention services and programs. Responses are voluntary and private. You do have an option to enter your name at the end of the survey if you want to be included in a raffle drawing. Survey Link: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6151708/2021-WS-Survey

Deb Haaland took the oath of office to become the 54th Secretary of the Department of the Interior yesterday in a small ceremony with family. Her first full day as Interior Secretary is today. A ceremonial swearing-in with Vice President Kamala Harris will be announced later this week. Haaland issued a statement saying “At my confirmation hearing, I said that we all have a stake in the future of our country. No matter your political party or Zip code, your ancestral heritage or income level, we all must take the formidable challenges that lie ahead seriously, and we will take them head-on, together.” “I am proud and humbled to lead the dedicated team at Interior as we seek to leave a livable planet for future generations. Together, we will work to advance President Biden’s vision to honor our nation-to-nation relationship with Tribes, address the climate and nature crises, advance environmental justice, and build a clean energy future that creates good-paying jobs and powers our nation.” “The change we need will take hard work and perseverance, but I know that together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.”

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches has been extended to Saturday April 3rd. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

In Prep Sports Madras Boys Soccer beat North Marion on Monday 2-1 improving their record to 2-2-1. They are on the road at North Marion today. The Girls White Buffalo Soccer Team lost to North Marion on Monday and look to even the record today when they host the Huskies. Madras Volleyball got underway yesterday in a match with North Marion… and they will faceoff again today. Volleyball, as an indoor sport, has only been able to play this past week with Jefferson County moving down a notch in COVID-19 risk category.

Madras football hosts North Marion Friday night. Spectators are limited to 2 people per athlete and special tickets are required with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place. KWSO will broadcast that game live here on 91.9 FM with our pregame show at 6:50 Friday Night. For a video live stream of the game – check the Madras High School Facebook Page.