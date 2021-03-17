Community Vaccination Clinic FRIDAY MARCH 19, 2021

A Community Vaccination Clinic is this Friday, March 19, 2021 starting at 9am at the Warm Springs Community Center.

To sign up for a first dose of the Moderna Vaccine call 541-553-2131.

If you had your initial dose on February 19th, Check your vaccine card for your appointment time for this Friday. Please make sure you bring your card to document your booster dose.

You must be 18 or older and be Indian Health Service eligible OR live OR work in Warm Springs to receive a vaccination here.

You can download the Vaccination Clinic Flyer HERE