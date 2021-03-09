Ninth Grade virtual forecasting & information night

The Warm Springs K8 Academy will be hosting a virtual forecasting and information night for students and families this Wednesday (March 10th) from 6-7pm. Students and families should plan on attending this info session as this will be a chance to look ahead to 9th grade next fall at Madras High school. Student will also be able to think about classes they may take next fall. A text and an email will be sent out the morning of March 10th with the link to students and parents. If your contact information has changed, please contact your student’s school to update contact information.