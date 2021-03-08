Career support and Guidance for Veterans

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI) registers and support high paying structured apprenticeship programs that combine on the job training and related classroom instruction. There programs are in many fields, including: building and construction, manufacturing, industrial, health care and information technology. BOLI has a Veterans Coordinator, Aaron Unpingco who provides career counseling, technical assistance, representation and advocacy for Veterans and members of the Oregon National Guard and Reserve components of the Armed Forces.

If you are a Veteran and have interest or questions about apprenticeships programs please contact Aaron Unpingco (unpingcoa@boli.state.or.us) at 971-673-0827 (office) or at 571-214-2919. You can also visit http://oregon.gov/boli/apprenticeship for more information.

You can see the flyer Here