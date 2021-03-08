The Warm Springs WEDD is now accepting applications for student jobs

The Warm Springs Work-Experience Development Department (WEDD) is now accepting applications for student after school jobs. There are opportunities for high school students ages 14-21 and college students ages 18-24; This includes students in alternative education. There are a few requirements students must meet; Those requirements include:

Have a Tribal Identification card

Social security card

Proof of residency in the eligible counties (Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes and Crook county).

Males must be enrolled with the Selective Service

Provide a resume

To apply, you can visit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Website at https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/ and click on the Jobs tab. To learn more you can contact Wanye Miller (Wanye.miller@wstribes.org) at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra (Melinda.poitra@wstribes.org) at 541-553-3324.

See the flyer Here