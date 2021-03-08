Event Flyers, Uncategorized

The MountainStar Family Relief Nursey “Bunny Bun Run”

The MountainStar Family Relief Nursey in madras is having “The Bunny Bun Run” fundraising event on Saturday April 3rd. You can participate virtually by doing run on Ester weekend at a time and location of your choice or in person at the Juniper Hills Park. The in-person event will start at 10am, April 3rd. There will be a 5K Run/Walk and 10K run to prison road and back. Costumes are encouraged! There is a cost to participate which is:

  • $20 for indivduals
  • $30 for Families
  • $10 for youth ages 13-18
  • FREE for youth ages 12 and under.

All participates will receive a colorful neck gator and there will be prizes for overall winners (no age groups). Virtual participates are encouraged to send pictures and times to MountainStar, please email Kevind@mstar.org.

See the flyer here 

