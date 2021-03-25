KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 25, 2021

There is a Jefferson County Transportation System Plan Online Public Event on Thursday April 1st at 5:30pm. You can find information about how to participate online.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Loan/Grant – Scholarship Application deadline is July 1st every year. There are requirements that are part of the application process. If you are planning on attending college or vocational school this fall – contact Carroll Dick at 541-553-3311 or carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is doing an online drug and alcohol survey to get input from Tribal Members. The survey can be done anonymously but you do have the option to include your name and be entered into a raffle for prizes. Here is the Survey Link.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries is offering career support and guidance for veterans through paid apprenticeships. You can learn more online oregon.gov/boli/apprenticeship or call Veterans Outreach Coordinator Aaron Unpingco at 971-673-0827

KWSO wants everyone to continue to do the things we need to do to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Don’t let up on following all the recommended precautions and get vaccinated when you can. Together – we #EmpowerWarmSprings.

There is another opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated Monday, April 1 with the Pfizer Vaccine. This is the first of 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine. You can schedule an appointment between 9am and 3pm. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at the Health and Wellness Center – call 541-553-2131

Warm Springs Housing Authority COVID19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) for Renters Only is taking applications. The ERA program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households that:

Earn 80% or less of the Area Median Income

Economic hardship due to COVID19

And, have an enrolled Tribal Member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, or enrolled member of any federally recognized tribe residing in – Jefferson; Wasco; Gilliam; Hood River; Clackamas or Marion County, or any person residing within the boundaries of the Warm Springs Reservation regardless of race

HERE is the link to apply.