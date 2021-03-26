KWSO News for Fri., Mar. 26, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday again reported no new cases of COVID-19. 23 tests were conducted on Wednesday (3/24/21). 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation and 7 close contacts receiving daily monitoring were reported in the update.

Indian Health Service has a set target for at least 1,000,000 vaccines to be administered by the end of March. As of March 23rd, IHS had administered 860,107 doses. This is a rate of 41,295 vaccines administered per 100,000 of the priority population.

The Oregon Health Authority announced that 1 million Oregonians have been vaccinated with one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations have been provided to eligible residents in every county, as Oregon continues to make steady progress in ensuring all Oregonians who wish to be vaccinated have that opportunity. The counties showing the highest vaccination rates as of this week were Baker and Wheeler counties. Nearly one in five Oregonians who are eligible have received at least one dose. OHA reports more than 62% of Oregonians age 65 and older have now been vaccinated. As Oregon continues its vaccine rollout, OHA encourages all Oregonians to keep taking the protective measures to help keep themselves, their families, coworkers, loved ones, friends and communities safe and healthy.

The COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program helps employees who need to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19 exposure or are experiencing symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis, but do not qualify for COVID-19-related paid sick leave, or don’t have access to COVID related paid time off. Qualified individuals receive a $120 per day payment for up to 10 working days. There are several requirements that need to be met to be eligible for the program. More information is available online at www.oregon.gov/covidpaidleave.

SEATTLE (AP) — A coalition of Northwest tribal leaders is calling on President Joe Biden and Congress to remove four massive dams on the Snake River to help restore salmon runs. In a letter Thursday to the administration and to members of Congress from Idaho, Oregon and Washington, the members of the Northwest Tribal Salmon Alliance called the potential extinction of the salmon a “moral failure of the highest order.” Northwest Republicans generally oppose removing the dams, but last month Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson called for spending $33 billion to breach the dams and to replace the transportation, irrigation and power generation the dams provide.

Madras White Buffalo Varsity Football has a game tonight versus Crook County. Kickoff is at 7pm. Crook Co. High School says no tickets are required to enter. They are limited to the amount of fans allowed in the stadium and will have standing room only on the track if that capacity is reached. Masks are required at all times during the event. The Concession Stand will be CLOSED, so you may want to bring your own snacks and warm beverages. KWSO will broadcast the game – you can hear it on 91.9fm or kwso.org.